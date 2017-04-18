Cambodian workers arrested for illegal reentry
Authorities in Sa Kaeo have apprehended a group of Cambodian workers who reentered Thailand illegally after having returned home to celebrate the Songkran Festival. Twenty-five Cambodian nationals have reportedly been taken into custody in the eastern province of Sa Kaeo after trespassing into Thailand without official permission.
