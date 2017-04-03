Business France Thailand, NIA push Io...

Business France Thailand, NIA push IoT innovation

Read more: The Nation

Pun-arj Chairatana, director of the NIA, said the collaboration would enable the creation of IoT and other innovations to support the establishment of smart cities and "innovation districts". The collaboration will focus on three areas: start-ups, business matching, and technology and innovation.

Chicago, IL

