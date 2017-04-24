Builder 'lucky to be alive' after Thailand bike crash
Graham Holland, from Farnworth, had flown out to stay with his mum, Maria McAfee, on the island of Ko Phan Ngan. He was returning from visiting friends when he hit sand on the road, causing him to skid and fall from the bike.
