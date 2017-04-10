BRN Indirectly Opens Up Possibility In Southern Thailand Peace Talks - Analyst
By Mohd Haikal Mohd Isa BANGKOK, April 11 -- Yesterday's rare statement by Barisan Revolusi Nasional , has indirectly opened up the possibility of the group's involvement in any future southern Thailand peace talks. A long-time analyst of the southern Thailand conflict, Dr Srisompob Jitpiromsiri said BRN, through its statement, had laid out its demand for participation in any future peace-making efforts.
