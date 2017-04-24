Briton found dead in Chon Buri
A British man who has been teaching English in Chon Buri was found dead in a house he was renting on Saturday morning. His interpreter and her husband, who live in the same house with Bryan Patrick Ranger, 51, found the body and alerted police at 9.30am.
