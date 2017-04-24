Brit tourist dies in TRAGIC - drunken accident' on last day of Thailand holiday
Scott Townsend, 37, from the Isle of Man, was witnessed "drunkenly" going for a swim on the paradise island of Phuket in Thailand last Friday night. Rescuers and police were called at 10am and spent 20 minutes frantically searching for him before pulling his body from the sea some ten to 15 metres from the shore.
