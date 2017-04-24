Brit tourist dies in TRAGIC - drunken...

Brit tourist dies in TRAGIC - drunken accident' on last day of Thailand holiday

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

Scott Townsend, 37, from the Isle of Man, was witnessed "drunkenly" going for a swim on the paradise island of Phuket in Thailand last Friday night. Rescuers and police were called at 10am and spent 20 minutes frantically searching for him before pulling his body from the sea some ten to 15 metres from the shore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,349 • Total comments across all topics: 280,614,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC