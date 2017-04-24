Brazilian rape victim to continue her Thai holiday

A 23-year-old tourist from Brazil attacked and raped by a taxi driver in Suphan Buri on Tuesday, has decided to continue her holiday in Thailand, says permanent secretary for Tourism and Sports, Pongpanu Svetarundra. He said the Brazilian tourist who was allegedly assaulted and raped by Khamkhuncharoen Khonchaturas, 44, of Nakhon Ratchasima's Sikhiu district, was just coping.

