Brazilian rape victim to continue her Thai holiday
A 23-year-old tourist from Brazil attacked and raped by a taxi driver in Suphan Buri on Tuesday, has decided to continue her holiday in Thailand, says permanent secretary for Tourism and Sports, Pongpanu Svetarundra. He said the Brazilian tourist who was allegedly assaulted and raped by Khamkhuncharoen Khonchaturas, 44, of Nakhon Ratchasima's Sikhiu district, was just coping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki...
|Mar '17
|Finnish Blizzard
|7
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC