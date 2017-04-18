Bomb, gun attacks kill two in Thailand
A string of bomb and gun attacks have killed two people in southern Thailand and wounded three others, a senior military spokesman says. The attacks took place in 11 districts in Narathiwat, Pattani and Songkhla provinces near the border with Malaysia late on Wednesday.
