Bomb, gun attacks kill two in Thailand

A string of bomb and gun attacks have killed two people in southern Thailand and wounded three others, a senior military spokesman says. The attacks took place in 11 districts in Narathiwat, Pattani and Songkhla provinces near the border with Malaysia late on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

