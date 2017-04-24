Bitwise in talks for new facility
Mr Somyos and executives of Bitwise Co show off the Tasaki brand. Mr Somyos says a joint venture factory making parts for air conditioners should be set up by the end of the second quarter if talks go according to plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki...
|Mar '17
|Finnish Blizzard
|7
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC