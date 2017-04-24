Bitwise in talks for new facility

Bitwise in talks for new facility

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Mr Somyos and executives of Bitwise Co show off the Tasaki brand. Mr Somyos says a joint venture factory making parts for air conditioners should be set up by the end of the second quarter if talks go according to plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,481 • Total comments across all topics: 280,552,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC