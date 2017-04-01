Backpacker found dead at airport afte...

Backpacker found dead at airport after plunging from fourth floor escalator

Alan Paul Grime, 32, was found dead at an airport with his guitar still strapped to his back after plunging 150ft from a fourth floor escalator. A backpacker was found dead at an airport with his guitar still strapped to his back after plunging 150ft from a fourth floor escalator.

