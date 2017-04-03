Attacks across Thailand after new con...

Attacks across Thailand after new constitution

22 hrs ago Read more: The Otago Daily Times

Thai police on Friday reported 22 attacks, including at least five small bomb blasts, in Muslim-majority southern Thailand only hours after King Maha Vajiralongkorn signed a new constitution on Thursday as a step towards ending military rule. There were no immediate reports of casualties in the attacks in the region where there has been a recent upsurge in a decades-old Muslim separatist insurgency.

