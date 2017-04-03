At the animal caf ©

At the animal caf

Bangkok Post

At Inu Machi Cafe on Inthrawat Road, people can eat and drink while playing with cuddly animals. How do you like the idea of eating bakery and sipping on soda, all the while playing with cats, dogs, rabbits and more? It may sound off to some, but for many animal lovers, the experience feels just like heaven -- and can now be accomplished at animal cafes all over the country.

Chicago, IL

