Arms factory deal near

18 hrs ago

The deal for a Chinese arms factory was sealed in a series of meetings between Chinese Defence Minister Chang Wanquan and top Thai officials including a meeting with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in January. A plan to build a production and maintenance facility for Chinese weapons in Thailand is expected to be finalised by July, according to Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon.

