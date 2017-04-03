Another case of death behind bars in South

The body of Suriya Suparak, a drug inmate who died behind bars at Takua Pa prison in Phangnga province, is taken to a temple in home province in Nakhon Si Thammarat's Ron Phibun district for a religious ceremony. His family vowed not to cremate the body after autopsy results showed severe bruises, broken ribs and swelling brain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.