American found dead in Nong Khai rented house

23 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

A 63-year-old US national was found dead Monday afternoon in a rented house in Nong Khai's Mueang district, police said. Daniel Barcelona, who had suffered head injuries, was found naked inside a bathroom.

