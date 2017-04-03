Act Of Sabotage Destroys Electricity Poles, Causes Blackout In Southern Thailand
By Mohd Haikal Mohd Isa PATTANI, April 7 -- Large areas in Thailand's four southern provinces experienced power blackout after act of sabotage by unidentified men destroyed more than 50 electricity poles in the restive region early today. Within an hour from midnight, more than 40 improvised bombs were detonated, which destroyed the electricity poles and plunged the region into total darkness.
