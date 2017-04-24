A new vision on Siam's enduring symbol

A new vision on Siam's enduring symbol

The elephant and the man, walking down the road to redemption and encountering the wounded and the marginalised, the madmen and the prostitutes. In the film Pop Aye, which will kick off Bangkok Asean Film Festival 2017 this evening , the fine-tusked beast accompanies the lost soul as the duo find their way home from Bangkok to the Northeast.

