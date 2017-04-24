99-year lease opposed

Activists from the Network of Special Economic Zone Watch pledged Wednesday to petition the Administrative Court to interpret whether the eastern special economic development zone bill has been drafted correctly, if the government refuses to consider hosting a public hearing on it. They made the move at a media briefing to protest against the cabinet's resolution on April 11 allowing foreign investors to lease government land in the eastern special economic development zone for up to 99 years.

