99-year lease opposed

99-year lease opposed

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Activists from the Network of Special Economic Zone Watch pledged Wednesday to petition the Administrative Court to interpret whether the eastern special economic development zone bill has been drafted correctly, if the government refuses to consider hosting a public hearing on it. They made the move at a media briefing to protest against the cabinet's resolution on April 11 allowing foreign investors to lease government land in the eastern special economic development zone for up to 99 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,741 • Total comments across all topics: 280,592,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC