65 Cambodian illegals locked in building for three days
Rangers and police rescued 65 Cambodians including children who had been lured by a Cambodian broker and locked in a shophouse for three days at Rong Klua Market in Sa Kaew province. The rangers, Klong Luek police and Sa Kaew immigration police checked the market after they learned from informants that some Cambodians had been smuggled across the border to the market, pending them being smuggled to Bangkok and Samut Prakan province.
