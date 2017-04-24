65 Cambodian illegals locked in build...

65 Cambodian illegals locked in building for three days

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Rangers and police rescued 65 Cambodians including children who had been lured by a Cambodian broker and locked in a shophouse for three days at Rong Klua Market in Sa Kaew province. The rangers, Klong Luek police and Sa Kaew immigration police checked the market after they learned from informants that some Cambodians had been smuggled across the border to the market, pending them being smuggled to Bangkok and Samut Prakan province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,973 • Total comments across all topics: 280,539,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC