Worst rush hour traffic...

Worst rush hour traffic...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

If you're in New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, or Washington, D.C., you may want to quiet those "this-commute-could-never-get-worse" grumbles- a new study shows that these metropolises don't even crack the top 15 of the world's worst cities for evening rush hour traffic. In fact, only one U.S. city, Los Angeles, makes the cut, ringing in at 14. So, who takes the top honor? According to GPS manufacturer TomTom, which tracked traffic in 390 cities across 48 countries for one year, it's Bangkok, Thailand-for the second year in a row.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,125 • Total comments across all topics: 279,241,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC