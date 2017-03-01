Worst rush hour traffic...
If you're in New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, or Washington, D.C., you may want to quiet those "this-commute-could-never-get-worse" grumbles- a new study shows that these metropolises don't even crack the top 15 of the world's worst cities for evening rush hour traffic. In fact, only one U.S. city, Los Angeles, makes the cut, ringing in at 14. So, who takes the top honor? According to GPS manufacturer TomTom, which tracked traffic in 390 cities across 48 countries for one year, it's Bangkok, Thailand-for the second year in a row.
