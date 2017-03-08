Woman, 34, charged with stealing five...

Woman, 34, charged with stealing five-day-old baby

Read more: The Nation

A 34-year-old Thai woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly stealing a Myanmar couple's five-day-old baby boy from Nakhon Phathom Hospital on Sunday. The suspect, identified as construction worker Suneeporn Sakda, reportedly lost her own baby in the womb and stole the new-born to lie to her husband that she had given birth, police said.

