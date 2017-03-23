Wilful destruction of SRT buildings

13 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Muang Phon railway station on the Chira Junction-Khon Kaen railway route is slated to be dismantled as the State Railway of Thailand begins development of a new double rail track system this month. As the State Railway of Thailand moves to develop the double-track rail system, it has quite inadvertently put at risk a small but charming part of our heritage: a number of old but very picturesque railway stations, most of them lovingly tended to by the stationmaster and staff, will fall into disuse.

Chicago, IL

