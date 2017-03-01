Wife of sacked palace official charged with encroachment
Former grand chamberlain Pol Gen Jumpol Munmai is being detained in Bangkok by police on the charges of forest encroachment, after being handed over by the military on Thursday. Thanakorn Manmai, wife of Pol Gen Jumpol Manmai, former deputy police chief and grand chamberlain of the Bureau of the Royal Household, fronted police on Friday to hear charges of forest encroachment against her, and was allowed bail.
