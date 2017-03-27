Village chief gets death penalty for rape, killing girl

The Kalasin Provincial Court on Thursday morning sentenced to death a former village chief for the rape and fatal assault of an 18-year-old student and ordered he pay more than 2 million baht compensation to her family. The court found Krittidech Rawengwan, 35, formerly village chief of Ban Si Than in Kamalasai district, of guilty of rape and physical assault causing the death of Ruadeewan Polprasit on Dec 23, 2015.

