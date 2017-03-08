updateCourt rules in favour of Klong ...

updateCourt rules in favour of Klong Dan consortium

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

The Supreme Administrative Court has ordered a lower court to accept a petition by the consortium that built the Klong Dan wastewater treatment plant, the most notoriously corrupt public-works project in recent Thai history. The NVPSKG consortium, linked to several prominent political figures from the 1990s, has accused the Anti-Money Laundering Office of unlawfully investigating its members' bank accounts and financial transactions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,342 • Total comments across all topics: 279,479,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC