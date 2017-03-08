updateCourt rules in favour of Klong Dan consortium

The Supreme Administrative Court has ordered a lower court to accept a petition by the consortium that built the Klong Dan wastewater treatment plant, the most notoriously corrupt public-works project in recent Thai history. The NVPSKG consortium, linked to several prominent political figures from the 1990s, has accused the Anti-Money Laundering Office of unlawfully investigating its members' bank accounts and financial transactions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.