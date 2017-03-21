Turtle who underwent operation after ...

Turtle who underwent operation after eating 915 coins dies

Read more: ITV

A 25-year-old turtle who underwent life-saving surgery two weeks ago to remove 915 coins from her stomach , has died. It was initially thought that Bank was doing well following the operation, but the coins had poisoned her, a vet revealed.

Chicago, IL

