Turtle in speedy recovery

12 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Nantarika Chansue, director of the Veterinary Medical Aquatic Animal Research Centre, watches 25-year-old green sea turtle "Om Sin" swim in pond as part of rehabilitation treatment. Om Sin, the 25-year-old turtle that underwent a seven-hour operation on Monday to remove almost 1,000 coins from its stomach, has gradually recovered and is able to swim.

