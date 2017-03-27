Tsunami victim's ashes return home, after 12 years

After 12 years of waiting, the ashes of a victim of the Tsunami that struck the Andaman Sea coastline in December 2004 were delivered to her home in this northeastern province on Thursday morning, to the delight of relatives. The ashes of Linda Kamphaengyai were handed over to the family by Pol Maj Gen Chairat Sri-iam, commander of Police Forensic Science Centre 3, after a DNA test confirmed they were Linda's, Thai media reported.

