Transmitters shut down, BBC ends relays from Thailand
The BBC has ended efforts to renew its licence to re-broadcast news to Asia from shortwave towers in Thailand. Britain's BBC has announced it is ending its shortwave transmissions from Thailand after 20 years of operation because it failed to reach agreement with Thailand's military government on a renewal of its operating permit.
