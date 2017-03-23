Tonnes of used plastic fuel fire at r...

Tonnes of used plastic fuel fire at recycling plant

Read more: Bangkok Post

Black smoke from burning plastic rises over the recycling plant of Thai M Recycle Co in Muang district, Samut Prakan, on Monday morning. SAMUT PRAKAN - A recycling plant and about 200 tonnes of used plastic was destroyed by a fire that sent black smoke billowing above tambon Bang Pu Mai in Muang district on Monday morning The fire began in the Thai M Recycle Co plant in Moo 1 village about 6.30am.

Chicago, IL

