Thailand's red taxis are taking the petty route to drive Uber and Grab out of town
Threatened by the entrance of Uber and Grab's ride-hailing service, some 200 drivers in tourist-friendly Chiang Mai, Thailand, have decided to band together to drive out the new threat. The Bangkok Post has reported that the drivers of the song taew - the iconic red modified pickup trucks operated as mini buses - are collectively photographing and reporting Uber and Grab drivers to the authorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
|What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Lu yg biang kerok...
|181
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC