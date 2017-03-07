Thailand's red taxis are taking the petty route to drive Uber and Grab out of town

Threatened by the entrance of Uber and Grab's ride-hailing service, some 200 drivers in tourist-friendly Chiang Mai, Thailand, have decided to band together to drive out the new threat. The Bangkok Post has reported that the drivers of the song taew - the iconic red modified pickup trucks operated as mini buses - are collectively photographing and reporting Uber and Grab drivers to the authorities.

