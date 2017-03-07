Thailand's red taxis are taking the p...

Thailand's red taxis are taking the petty route to drive Uber and Grab out of town

Threatened by the entrance of Uber and Grab's ride-hailing service, some 200 drivers in tourist-friendly Chiang Mai, Thailand, have decided to band together to drive out the new threat. The Bangkok Post has reported that the drivers of the song taew - the iconic red modified pickup trucks operated as mini buses - are collectively photographing and reporting Uber and Grab drivers to the authorities.

Chicago, IL

