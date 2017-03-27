Thailand's ex-tourism chief gets 50 years for taking bribes
In this June 1, 2005, file photo, Juthamas Siriwan, the former governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, in Bangkok, Thailand. Juthamas Siriwan has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for accepting $1.8 million in bribes from two Hollywood producers to let them organize the Bangkok International Film Festival a decade ago.
