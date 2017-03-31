Thailand To Work With Growing CLMV
Thailand is working with the growing CLMV group, comprising Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam, especially in related trade strategies, Thai News Agency reported. Vice Minister attached to the Prime Minister's Office Kobsak Pootrakool spoke of the government's policy on Thursday, saying that Thailand and the CLMV group, or the so-called CLMVT, need to link the trade strategies in order to reduce their cross-border barriers, covering those in public transport and cargo logistics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki...
|Mar 17
|Finnish Blizzard
|7
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC