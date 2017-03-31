Thailand To Work With Growing CLMV

Thailand is working with the growing CLMV group, comprising Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam, especially in related trade strategies, Thai News Agency reported. Vice Minister attached to the Prime Minister's Office Kobsak Pootrakool spoke of the government's policy on Thursday, saying that Thailand and the CLMV group, or the so-called CLMVT, need to link the trade strategies in order to reduce their cross-border barriers, covering those in public transport and cargo logistics.

