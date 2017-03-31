Thailand To Work With Growing CLMV

Thailand To Work With Growing CLMV

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Thailand is working with the growing CLMV group, comprising Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam, especially in related trade strategies, Thai News Agency reported. Vice Minister attached to the Prime Minister's Office Kobsak Pootrakool spoke of the government's policy on Thursday, saying that Thailand and the CLMV group, or the so-called CLMVT, need to link the trade strategies in order to reduce their cross-border barriers, covering those in public transport and cargo logistics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar 17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,574 • Total comments across all topics: 279,790,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC