Thailand: Pressure grows for transparency in probe on teen activist's death

CONTROVERSY surrounding the shooting of the teenage Lahu activist, who was killed by Thai soldiers on March 17, continues to grow, with claims of witness intimidation and calls for CCTV footage of the incident to be released to the public. Chaiyaphum Pasae, ethnic rights activist and campaigner for stateless people's rights, was travelling through an army checkpoint in Northern Thailand when he was shot dead by a solider.

