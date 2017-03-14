Thailand: Pressure grows for transparency in probe on teen activist's death
CONTROVERSY surrounding the shooting of the teenage Lahu activist, who was killed by Thai soldiers on March 17, continues to grow, with claims of witness intimidation and calls for CCTV footage of the incident to be released to the public. Chaiyaphum Pasae, ethnic rights activist and campaigner for stateless people's rights, was travelling through an army checkpoint in Northern Thailand when he was shot dead by a solider.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki...
|Mar 17
|Finnish Blizzard
|7
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC