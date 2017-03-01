Thailand Bear Dies After Falling From...

Thailand Bear Dies After Falling From Helicopter

The bear, which allegedly had been sedated, woke up in the middle of the trip and panicked once it saw itself swaying in a net attached to the helicopter. Officials were investigating a bear that died when it plunged from a helicopter in Thailand last month, the Independent reported Wednesday.

