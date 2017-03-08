As the government boasts about Thailand moving toward 4.0, I sometimes think that what we are really close to is "Thailand 44", given the fact that officials rely so much on the draconian Section 44 as a cure-all for many of the problems we are facing. Even the Department of Land Transport , like other government agencies, thought about using this magic power to wipe some taxi apps off our smartphones -- if the current witch hunt strategy to close down popular ride-hailing services does not work.

