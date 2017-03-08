Thai turtle gets post-op rehabilitati...

Thai turtle gets post-op rehabilitation after coins removed

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Veterinarians operated on Bank Monday to remove 915 coins weighing 5 kilograms from her stomach, which she swallowed after misguided human passers-by tossed coin into her pool for good luck in eastern Thailand. less 25-year-old green sea turtle "Bank" receives rehabilitation treatment at the Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, March 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,613 • Total comments across all topics: 279,458,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC