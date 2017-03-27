Thai prosecutors postpone appearance ...

Thai prosecutors postpone appearance for Red Bull heir

Sompong Puchongsopaphan, expert member of the Thai public prosecutor's office overseeing the 2012 hit-and-run case of Red Bull heir Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya, walks past reporters without answering their questions at South Bangkok prosecutor's office in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, March 30, 2017. The heir to the Red Bull fortune won another delay Thursday in facing charges after an alleged hit and run that killed a police officer almost five years ago.

