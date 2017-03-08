THAI, Airbus to study repair regional...

THAI, Airbus to study repair regional hub

Thai International Airways and Airbus Aircraft inked a deal on Wednesday to conduct a feasibility study on opening a regional hub for repair, maintenance and overhaul at U-Tapao International Airport in Chon Buri.

