'Temple of the Bells' rushes to clip ...

'Temple of the Bells' rushes to clip wings of merit makers

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Like many lay Buddhists in Thailand, Pratana Laoterdkiat likes to make merit by freeing or feeding animals to restore her spirits when she feels gloomy, but experts warn the tradition needs to be curbed as it can cause damage to property and harm the animals while potentially helping to spread infectious diseases. Ms Pratana, a native of southern Trang province, occasionally journeys to Bangkok to pay homage at Wat Rakhang Khositaram and engage in such merit-making, which is believed to help determine the quality of the next life and assist a person's growth towards enlightenment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar 17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,346 • Total comments across all topics: 279,977,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC