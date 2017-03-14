'Temple of the Bells' rushes to clip wings of merit makers

Like many lay Buddhists in Thailand, Pratana Laoterdkiat likes to make merit by freeing or feeding animals to restore her spirits when she feels gloomy, but experts warn the tradition needs to be curbed as it can cause damage to property and harm the animals while potentially helping to spread infectious diseases. Ms Pratana, a native of southern Trang province, occasionally journeys to Bangkok to pay homage at Wat Rakhang Khositaram and engage in such merit-making, which is believed to help determine the quality of the next life and assist a person's growth towards enlightenment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.