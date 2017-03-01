Temperatures to drop in upper Thailand
Another moderate high pressure zone has extended from China to cover the Northeast Region and South China Sea, and temperatures in upper Thailand will drop 1-3A C today and tomorrow, the Meteorological Department announced on Thursday. There will be more rain in the South because the northeast monsoon across the lower part of the Gulf of Thailand has intensified.
