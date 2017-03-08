TCC Land to splash B40bn on trade hubs

TCC Land to splash B40bn on trade hubs

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Soammaphat Traisorat, chief executive of TCC Land Asset World, and his wife, company president Wallapa Traisorat, with a model of Tarad Tor Yod AEC Trade Center. TCC Land Asset World Co, a property arm of billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, will spend 40 billion baht to develop AEC Trade Centers in eight provinces nationwide, aiming to generate 1 billion baht a year from each site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,667 • Total comments across all topics: 279,443,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC