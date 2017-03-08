TCC Land to splash B40bn on trade hubs

Soammaphat Traisorat, chief executive of TCC Land Asset World, and his wife, company president Wallapa Traisorat, with a model of Tarad Tor Yod AEC Trade Center. TCC Land Asset World Co, a property arm of billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, will spend 40 billion baht to develop AEC Trade Centers in eight provinces nationwide, aiming to generate 1 billion baht a year from each site.

