Summer thunderstorm warning for upper Thailand

Outbreaks of summer thunderstorms are predicted over the North, Northeast, Central and East of Thailand between March 31 - April 4 when another high pressure from China will extend to cover upper Thailand and the South China Sea, the Meteorology Department said in its forecast on Thursday. From March 31 to April 1, summer thunderstorms are expected in the Northeast, particularly in the provinces of Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bung Kan, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

