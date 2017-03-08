Summer storms warning for upper Thailand

Workers clear a road in Pak Thong Chai district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, on May 13, 2016 after a summer storm hit the area. Summer thunderstorms and gusty winds, as well as hot spells, are expected in upper Thailand during Mar 8-10 as another moderate high pressure has covered the upper Northeast and the South China Sea, the Meteorological Department said in its 5am announcement on Wednesday.

