Summer storms warning for upper Thailand
Workers clear a road in Pak Thong Chai district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, on May 13, 2016 after a summer storm hit the area. Summer thunderstorms and gusty winds, as well as hot spells, are expected in upper Thailand during Mar 8-10 as another moderate high pressure has covered the upper Northeast and the South China Sea, the Meteorological Department said in its 5am announcement on Wednesday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
|What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Lu yg biang kerok...
|181
