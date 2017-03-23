Summer storms trouble Isan, more rain...

Summer storms trouble Isan, more rains to come

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Several northeastern provinces were hit by heavy downpours on Sunday and weather authorities have warned of more summer storms in several other parts of the country until Wednesday. Strong winds and heavy rains flooded some roads in Khon Kaen municipality on Sunday morning and some districts in Udon Thani, including the city, were battered by downpours for hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar 17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,177 • Total comments across all topics: 279,843,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC