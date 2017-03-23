Summer storms trouble Isan, more rains to come
Several northeastern provinces were hit by heavy downpours on Sunday and weather authorities have warned of more summer storms in several other parts of the country until Wednesday. Strong winds and heavy rains flooded some roads in Khon Kaen municipality on Sunday morning and some districts in Udon Thani, including the city, were battered by downpours for hours.
