Suicide Attempts in Refugee Camp Linked to Drug and Alcohol Abuse
A growing number of suicide cases in a Burmese refugee camp in Mae La, Thailand has raised concerns with camp authorities. Saw Honest, the chairman of Mae La camp which hosts around 40,000 refugees, told The Irrawaddy that there were 54 reported suicide attempts in 2016, in which the majority died.
