Study offers new insights into transmission of dengue infections

Transmission of the mosquito-borne dengue virus appears to be largely driven by infections centered in and around the home, with the majority of cases related to one another occurring in people who live less than 200 meters apart, new research led by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the University of Florida suggests. The findings, published in the March 24 issue of Science, offer new insights into the spread of diseases like dengue - which infects more than 300 million people each year - and how governments and individuals might put in place more targeted and more effective mosquito control programs.

Chicago, IL

