Small firms advised to focus on details

12 hrs ago

From left: Piyasak Manason, Jiraporn Linmaneechote and Pipat Luengnaruemitchai are among the speakers advising small and medium-sized developers on how to survive the competition. Small and medium-sized developers should analyse demand and supply, develop products targeted at customer segments and do mortgage pre-approvals for homebuyers to survive the highly competitive industry, according to property experts.

Chicago, IL

