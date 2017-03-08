Senior monk accused of encroaching on public land

The most senior monk in Nakhon Sawan province has been accused of encroaching on public land to build a Buddhist park. The allegation was made in a petition filed with the Department of Special Investigation by a woman identified as Khanittha Rattanapattanakul, who said she represented villagers affected by the project, and Surapong Sitthikorn, a lawyer.

