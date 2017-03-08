Scavengers warned, live ammo on army firing range
The army has warned people not to scavenge for metal at a local firing range as there is still unexploded live ordnance in the area. Col Yunyong Saenghad, head of the 2nd Army's public relations centre, said on Wednesday the firing range, between Pak Thong Chai and Wang Nam Khieo districts, is a prohibited zone.
